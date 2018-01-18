Party of Five Reboot Lands at Freeform

The Party of Five reboot is inching closer to reality.

The cable network Freeform has made a pilot production commitment with Sony Pictures Television Studios for a new take on the ’90s Fox drama, THR.com reports. Original series creators Chris Keyser and Amy Lippman are spearheading the project.

As previously reported, the new Party of Five is centered on a first-generation Latino family that has immigrated to the United States. The original series, which ran from 1994-2000 and made stars out of Scott Wolf, Matthew Fox, Neve Campbell and Lacey Chabert, followed the Salinger siblings’ struggles after their parents died in a car crash. It won the Golden Globe in 1996 for Best TV drama, and spawned the short-lived spinoff Time of Your Life — starring Jennifer Love Hewitt, Jennifer Garner and Pauley Perrette — which ran from 1999-2000.

