Marvel's Cloak & Dagger Gets Freeform Premiere Date, 'Power'-ful Sneak Peek

He who will become known as Cloak and she who will be dubbed Dagger “meet cute” in a sneak peek from Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger, which Freeform has announced will premiere on Thursday, June 7 at 8/7c.

Cloak & Dagger tells the story of Tandy Bowen (Kickin’ It‘s Olivia Holt) and Tyrone Johnson (The Night Of‘s Aubrey Joseph), two teenagers from very different backgrounds who find themselves burdened and — as seen in the clip above — awakened to newly acquired superpowers which are mysteriously linked to one another.

With Tandy able to emit light daggers and Tyrone possessing the ability to engulf others in darkness, the two learn they are better together than apart, though their feelings for each other make their already complicated world even more challenging.

The Marvel series’ cast also includes Andrea Roth (Rescue Me), Gloria Reuben (ER), Miles Mussenden (Queen Sugar), Emma Lahana (Haven), Jaime Zevallos (Animal Kingdom), J.D. Evermore (Rectify) and Carl Lundstedt.

Following its two-hour premiere on June 7, Cloak & Dagger will air Thursdays at 8.