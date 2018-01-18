Heathers Trailer: Shannen Doherty, Selma Blair Appear in NSFW First Look

The following is an actual line of dialogue from Paramount Network’s upcoming Heathers series: “She looks like if Jim Henson got in one last puppet before he died.”

In case that didn’t make it abundantly clear, this reimagining of the original 1988 film is just as nasty (in the best way) if not more so. And with the premiere less than two months away, Paramount Network has blessed us with a red-band trailer that’s — wait for it — to die for.

Not only does this new trailer give us a solid introduction to the show’s (very 2018) trio of Heathers, but it also teases appearances by Shannen Doherty (who starred in the original film) and Selma Blair (who’s always a sight for sore eyes).

The new Heathers premieres March 7 on Paramount Network. Hit PLAY on the NSFW trailer above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.