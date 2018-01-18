grown-ish Renewed for Season 2

Good news: grown-ish‘s Zoey is heading back to school for her sophomore year.

Freeform has renewed the black-ish spinoff for a second season, the network announced on Thursday as part of the inaugural Freefrom Summit in Hollywood. Season 2 will consist of 20 episodes.

The half-hour comedy stars Yara Shahidi, who reprises her black-ish role as Dre and Bow’s entitled teen daughter Zoey, and follows Zoey as she leaves home and adjusts to life as a college freshman at the fictional Cal U. Deon Cole also reprises his black-ish role as Dre’s best friend Charlie, who now moonlights as a professor at Zoey’s school. Trevor Jackson, Emily Arlook, Francia Raisa and Saturday Night Live alum Chris Parnell round out the supporting cast.

Debuting earlier this month, grown-ish premiered to nearly a million total viewers and ranked as Freeform’s most-watched comedy debut since Baby Daddy back in 2012. Season 1, set to run a total of 13 episodes, currently airs Wednesdays at 8/7c.

Are you excited to enroll in more grown-ish? Hit the comments with your reaction to the Season 2 renewal.