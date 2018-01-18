Famous in Love, The Bold Type Season 2 Premiere Dates Set at Freeform

Freeform is giving viewers a double dose of Famous in Love, with a two-hour Season 2 premiere on Wednesday, April 4, it was announced Thursday at the first-ever Freeform Summit in Hollywood.

Famous in Love stars Bella Thorne as a college student who rockets to superstardom after landing a breakout role in a big-budget blockbuster. Thorne returns for Season 2, along with co-stars Charlie DePew, Georgie Flores and Carter Jenkins.

Additionally, it was revealed that the women’s-magazine drama The Bold Type will return for its sophomore season on Tuesday, June 12. In other Bold news, Nikohl Boosheri (who plays Kat’s love interest Adena) and Stephen Conrad (Sutton’s boss Oliver) have been promoted to series regulars.

The Bold Type was renewed for two seasons in October, with new showrunner Amanda Lasher (Sweet/Vicious, Gossip Girl) taking the reins from creator Sarah Watson (Parenthood).

Are you excited for more Famous in Love and The Bold Type? Hit the comments with your hopes for both shows!