Beyond Sneak Peek: Holden Makes a New Enemy in Season 2 Premiere

Holden Matthews is about to discover that his old powers don’t mesh with his new life.

TVLine has an exclusive clip from tonight’s Beyond season premiere (Freeform, 8/7c) in which a casual night out nearly turns into public brawl for Holden, Willa and some unruly bar patrons.

Speaking of things getting unruly for Holden and Willa, star Burkely Duffield recently teased that — in addition to the arrival of a powerful new threat — the drama’s second season will explore Holden’s lingering feelings for Charlie. Is that a love triangle I smell?

