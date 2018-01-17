TVLine Items: The Tick Renewed for Season 2, Fire and Fury Series and More

The Tick is suiting up for another heroic run.

Amazon has renewed the half-hour superhero series for Season 2, to premiere in 2019 on the Prime Video streaming service.

The Tick‘s first season resumes on Friday, Feb. 23, with six new episodes.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Michael Wolff’s bestselling Trump administration exposé Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House is being adapted into a potential TV series, our sister site Variety reports. No studio or network is attached yet.

* Nicole Ari Parker (Soul Food) has landed a season-long arc on Showtime’s stand-up dramedy I’m Dying Up Here as a Soul Train producer who becomes romantically entangled with one of the comics. Season 2 premieres Sunday, May 6 at 10/9c.

* This past weekend’s Saturday Night Live, with host Sam Rockwell and musical guest Halsey, delivered 7.23 million total viewers, marking a season high.

* In more SNL news, check out a promo for this Saturday’s episode, hosted by Jessica Chastain: