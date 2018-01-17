Castle's Seamus Dever Joins DC's Titans Superhero Series

Castle alum Seamus Dever has booked a super new gig — on Titans, the superhero series that will help launch DC’s upcoming, yet-to-be-named streaming service. Titans Cast: Meet the Team Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

From executive producers Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, Titans follows Dick Grayson aka Robin (played by Brenton Thwaites) as he steps out of Batman’s shadow and assembles a motley crew of crimefighters, ranging from alien warrior princess Starfire (24: Legacy‘s Anna Diop) to the green-skinned Beast Boy (Ryan Potter), who has the ability to turn into animals. (View the full lead cast in the attached photo gallery.)

Dever’s role is recurring, our sister site Deadline reports, yet no other details were made available.

Since wrapping his eight-season run as Castle‘s Detective Kevin Ryan, Dever has filmed the indie short Mindgame as well as a guest-starring role on FX’s Legion, set to air this spring.