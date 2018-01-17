A new Fab 5 is coming to spread some pre-Valentine’s Day love.

Netflix on Wednesday announced that the first season of its Queer Eye for the Straight Guy reboot will premiere on Wednesday, Feb. 7., giving us a shiny new trailer to enjoy until the big day finally arrives.

As previously announced, Bobby Berk is the show’s design expert, Karamo Brown (of MTV’s Are You the One: Second Chances) will handle all matters of “culture,” Antoni Porowski is the go-to guy for questions about food and wine, Jonathan Van Ness will be on top of personal grooming, and Tan France will lead the charge in the fashion department.

The original Queer Eye for the Straight Guy aired on Bravo from 2003 to 2007, picking up an Emmy Award along the way.

Your thoughts about this new crew? Hit PLAY on the trailer above, then drop ’em in a comment below.