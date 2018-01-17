Happy! First Look: The Support Group That Has to Be Seen to Be Believed

Just when you thought Happy! could not get any more insane, Syfy’s audacious new dramedy sends its title character to therapy via… the world’s first support group for imaginary friends.

In the wake of last week’s installment, in which Christopher Meloni’s increasingly desperate and unhinged Nick Sax gave his make-believe blue winged friend the heave-ho, a crestfallen Happy (voiced by Patton Oswalt) reaches out to a group of fellow IFs for comfort and counsel.

Watch the clip above and and then psychoanalyze Happy’s predicament in the comments below. And then watch the whole thing unfold tonight at 10/9c on Syfy.