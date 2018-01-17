Ellen Pompeo Extends Grey's Anatomy Contract for Two More Seasons

Ellen Pompeo isn’t looking to scrub out of Grey’s Anatomy anytime soon, having just signed a new deal to continue on as Meredith Grey for at least two more years, our sister site Deadline reports.

As part of the deal, Pompeo will now serve as a producer on the long-running medical drama, as well as a co-executive producer on the upcoming firefighter spinoff starring Jason George (premiering Thursday, March 22). She will reportedly earn north of $550,000 per episode.

In Season 14, Grey’s currently stands as ABC’s No. 1 show in the coveted 18-49 demo, and ranks third in total audience (behind The Good Doctor and Dancing With the Stars). Pompeo’s new deal all but ensures that Grey’s will remain on the air through Season 16 (though it has not yet received an official pick-up beyond this season). In doing so, it would surpass ER as the longest-running medical drama in TV history.

Grey’s Anatomy returns from its midseason break this Thursday at 8/7c.