Chicago Fire Video: Casey Reacts to Dawson and Severide's Skid Row Visit

“What Casey doesn’t know” becomes “what Casey awkwardly learns from Severide” in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s Chicago Fire (NBC, 10/9c).

In the video above, the captain is surprised to discover that his pal and his wife Dawson were searching for teen runaway Bria on Skid Row during their off-time.

“I thought she told you?” Severide responds when Casey confronts him. Then the rescue squad lieutenant offers up a pretty likely explanation for why the paramedic didn’t share the whole truth with her hubby: “Dawson probably just doesn’t want you worried. She knows how you feel about… getting too close to victims.”

That is a sensitive subject for the couple. And considering that Dawson got her heart broken the last time she became attached to someone she saved, we have to ask: Is “Dawsey” in trouble? Or is this just a little speed bump?

