Alone Together: Freeform's New Platonic Duo Aims to Combat Society's 'Inherent Sexism' — Watch Clip

After years of will-they-won’t-they drama on shows like Pretty Little Liars and The Fosters, Freeform is finally giving viewers a couple they shouldn’t root for.

Alone Together, airing Wednesdays at 8:30/7:30c, stars Esther Povitsky (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) and Benji Aflalo as a pair of Los Angeles misfits just trying to make it through this crazy thing called life. And while the characters are always there to lend each other a reluctant hand, that’s pretty much all they’ll be exchanging.

“[Our characters dating] is something that will never happen,” Povitsky stresses to TVLine. “But that’s kind of who we are in real life, too. We’re people that you see and you think, ‘Oh, they should be together.’ But we’re here to say that just because we’re both short and Jewish and hang out all the time, that doesn’t mean we should date. We truly are platonic friends.”

Adds Aflalo, “When you sort of look alike in size and appearance, everyone thinks you’re supposed to have sex. It makes it easier on people, because then they don’t have to worry about sleeping with you.”

Povitsky explains that the characters’ relationship is meant to challenge our culture’s “weird, inherent sexism. So many people think a man would only hang out with a woman to have sex with her. Our show says that’s not true.”

Of course, even without all those societal forces at work, there’s one clear reason why these two would never work out. As Aflalo points out, “I have a gluten sensitivity and Esther’s constantly covered in bread crumbs.”

