TVLine Items: True Detective Adds Halt Star, Atlanta Season 2 Teaser and More

Halt and Catch Fire alum Scoot McNairy is getting entangled with HBO’s True Detective.

The actor has joined the Season 3 ensemble as a father who suffers a terrible loss that ties his fate to that of two state police detectives, our sister site Deadline reports.

The third installment of the crime anthology series stars Mahershala Ali (Moonlight), Carmen Ejogo (Zero Hour) and Stephen Dorff (Star).

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* FX has released a teaser for Season 2 of Atlanta, premiering Thursday, March 1 at 10/9c:

* Netflix’s coming-of-age ’90s dramedy Everything Sucks! will debut Friday, Feb. 16.

* OWN’s upcoming drama series Love Is___, from executive producers Mara Brock Akil and Salim Akil (Black Lightning), has added the following actors to its cast: Idara Victor (Rizzoli & Isles), Tyrone Brown (The Affair), Kadeem Hardison (K.C. Undercover, A Different World), Yootha Wong-Loi-Sing (Hunter Street) and Lana Young (Greenleaf).

* WGN America has released a first-look featurette for the eight-part crime drama Shoot the Messenger, starring Elyse Levesque (Orphan Black), Lyriq Bent (She’s Gotta Have It, Rookie Blue), Lucas Bryant (Haven) and Alex Kingston (Doctor Who, ER). The series premieres Monday, Feb. 26 at 10 pm.