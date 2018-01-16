Shannara Chronicles Cancelled, Won't Make Move to Paramount fka Spike TV

The Shannara Chronicles appear to be over.

On the heels of a low-rated sophomore season that barely drew a quarter of a million live viewers (and just 500K with DVR playback), the network formerly known as Spike TV has passed on any possible Season 3.

“Maybe [production company Sonar Entertainment] is going to take it somewhere else,” Paramount Network boss Kevin Kay told TVGuide.com at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. “For us, we passed on the future of that.”

Sources confirm for TVLine that the series is being shopped to other outlets. (And this is where I remind you that Netflix hasn’t “saved” a show in over three years.)

Adapted for TV by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar from the Sword of Shannara fantasy novels, The Shannara Chronicles originally aired on MTV, before getting shuttled to Spike TV for Season 2 (which ended in late November).