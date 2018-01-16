Ratings: The Gifted Rises With Finale, Supergirl Hits Non-Crossover Highs

Fox’s The Gifted wrapped its freshman run on Monday with 3.4 million total viewers and a 1.0 demo rating during both hours, rising 36 and 42 percent from two weeks ago to hit and equal its best numbers since Oct. 30.

TVLine readers gave the two-hour season ender an average grade of “A-.”

Over on The CW, Supergirl (2.15 mil/0.6) returned up from its fall finale, delivering its nest non-crossover numbers of the season. Valor (1.04 mil/0.2) saw a bump in audience while flat in the demo.

Elsewhere….

NBC | The Wall (5.8 mil/1.2) and Better Late Than Never (5.5 mil/1.0) each rose two tenths. Similarly, The Brave (3.9 mil/0.7) rebounded from last week’s season lows.

ABC | The Bachelor (6.6 mil/1.8) surged 18 and 29 percent to season highs, while The Good Doctor (9.3 mil/1.7) ticked up.

CBS | Kevin Can Wait (7.1 mil/1.3), Superior Donuts (5.9 mil/1.1) and 9JKL (5.1 mil/1.0) all rose two tenths, while Man With a Plan (6.7 mil/1.2) and Scorpion (5.6 mil/0.9) ticked up.

