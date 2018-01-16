Days of Our Lives' Drake Hogestyn Lands 'Elite' Role on Criminal Minds

“Days of Our Lives veteran Drake Hogestyn is roamin’ over to Criminal Minds“… would have been a Pulitzer Prize-winning opening line here, if he was still playing Roman Brady on the NBC sudser.

But he isn’t— he plays John Black — so, let me instead just tell you about his role on the CBS crime drama.

TVLine has leaned that Hogestyn is set to guest-star on the Wednesday, March 14 episode of Criminal Minds as Senator Richards, who is described as a “powerful congressman and part of the D.C. elite.”

Hogestyn (who’s a bit more of a silver fox nowadays than the seven-year-old NBC headshot above suggests) first teased his extracurricular primetime role via Twitter:

In addition to his nearly 1,200-episode run on Days, Hogestyn’s TV credits include the early-1980s series Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.

