Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Romance to Become Lifetime Movie

You couldn’t write a more fairy tale-esque romance for Prince Harry and Suits‘ Meghan Markle — but Lifetime is sure going to try.

The cable net is developing Harry & Meghan: The Royal Love Story, a film that chronicles the pair’s relationship. The TV movie will follow their love story from the blind date where they first met, to the intense global media attention surrounding their courtship and eventual engagement.

Prince Harry won’t be the first member of the British royal family to have his romance Lifetime-ized: Prince William and Kate Middleton were the subjects of William & Kate: The Movie, a 2011 flick that starred Nico Evers-Swindell and Camilla Luddington as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Harry & Meghan is currently casting, and a premiere date is TBA. The real royal couple, meanwhile, will wed May 19 at Windsor Castle.