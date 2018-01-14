Best TV Quotes
Quotes of the Week: This Is Us, H50, Major Crimes, Golden Globes and More

A magician, a runaway and an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. walk into a bar… and into our Quotes of the Week, too.

We’ve once again rounded up the week’s best small-screen sound bites, including exchanges from the aforementioned Syfy, Hulu and ABC programs, respectively. 

This time around, we’ve also got a Game of Thrones-related euphemism on Will & Grace, a stunning revelation for Young Sheldon, David Letterman’s return to television and Natalie Portman’s mic-drop moment at the Golden Globes.

Plus, this week’s gallery features double doses of Late Night With Seth Meyers and The Good Place.

Check out the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves!

