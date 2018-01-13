SNL Casts Bill Murray as Steve Bannon, Fred Armisen as Fire and Fury Author

Saturday Night Live rang in 2018 by unmasking Grim Reaper Steve Bannon.

Former Not Ready for Primetime Player Bill Murray turned up in this weekend’s cold open, portraying President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist in a Morning Joe parody. By his side was fellow alum Fred Armisen, who assumed the part of Fire and Fury author Michael Wolff.

“The Bannon Dynasty is dawning,” the former Trump lackey warned, insinuating that his career in politics is just getting started. “I convinced this country to elect Donald, and I can do it again. I’m already auditioning candidates, and I’ve got some prospects: Logan Paul, Martin Shkreli [and] the Subway guy Jared Fogel. He’s back. He’s electable.” Bannon also announced his forthcoming web series for Crackle — Cucks in Cars Getting Coffee — and a blotchy skincare line for men.

The sketch then turned its attention to Leslie Jones’ Oprah Winfrey, who appeared via satellite to discuss whether or not she’s running for president.

“I’m a celebrity, so I’m qualified,” Winfrey said. “But I’m different from Donald Trump because I’m actually a billionaire. So who knows? There’s only one job more powerful in the world than being president: BEING OPRAH!!!“

Steven Bannon (Bill Murray) stopped by Morning Joe to talk about Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury.” #SNL pic.twitter.com/FBL9W3mNla — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 14, 2018

Your thoughts on SNL‘s first cold open of 2018? Watch a clip above.