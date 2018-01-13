Lady Dynamite Ending After 2 Seasons

Lady Dynamite is no more: the Netflix comedy is ending after two seasons, TVLine has learned.

Created by Mitch Hurwitz (Arrested Development) and Pam Brady (South Park), Lady Dynamite starred comedienne Maria Bamford as a heightened version of herself, who in Season 1 moved back to L.A. and attempted to rebuild her life after spending six months in recovery for bipolar disorder. Per our sister site Variety, Bamford in real life has struggled with the same disorder, which she said made it difficult to adjust to the series’ hectic production schedule.

Lady Dynamite debuted in May 2016 to critical acclaim, and returned for a second season last November. The supporting cast included Ana Gasteyer, Fred Melamed and Ed Begley, Jr.

Will you miss Lady Dynamite?