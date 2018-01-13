Keith Jackson, ABC College Football Broadcaster, Dead at 89

Legendary college football broadcaster Keith Jackson, whose career spanned six decades, died on Friday at the age of 89, ESPN reports. A cause of death has not been disclosed.

Jackson got his start in radio, calling Washington State games in 1952. He made the leap to national broadcasting in 1966 when ABC Sports acquired the rights to NCAA Football, and went on to become the first play-by-play announcer for Monday Night Football in 1970.

Though initially set to retire after the 1998 season, Jackson returned the following year and stayed on with ABC Sports through the 2006 Rose Bowl. He was known for his colorful expressions, most famously “Whoa, Nellie!”

In addition to college football, Jackson’s broadcasting career included NFL and NBA games, 11 World Series, 10 Winter and Summer Olympics and auto racing. He was inducted into the American Sportscasters Hall of Fame in 1994.