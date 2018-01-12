TVLine Items: Starz's John Wick Series, Clooney's Catch-22 to Hulu and More

John Wick is coming to the small screen.

Starz is developing The Continental, a TV series adaptation of the Keanu Reeves-starring film franchise, it was announced Friday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

The project, which is set in the John Wick universe, explores the inner workings of the exclusive Continental Hotel which serves as a refuge for assassins. Reeves will serve as an executive producer and is expected to make an appearance on the show at some point.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* The six-episode adaptation of Joseph Heller’s Catch-22 that George Clooney will star in and direct has landed at Hulu.

* The limited series Howards End, starring Hayley Atwell, will premiere Sunday, April 8 on Starz. Additionally, the network announced that the half-hour dramas Vida and Sweetbitter will both debut Sunday, May 6.

* Vanessa Bayer (Saturday Night Live) and Cheyenne Jackson (American Horror Story) will guest-star on an upcoming episode of Will & Grace. No additional details are currently available.

* Robin Givens (Riverdale) will appear in a three-episode arc on The Bold and the Beautiful as Steffy Forrester’s obstetrician, EW.com reports.