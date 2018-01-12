Clairvoyant Crime Solver, Bellevue Hospital Dramas Get NBC Pilot Orders

NBC is adding more cops and doctors to its primetime lineup with a pair of new pilots.

The Peacock network has ordered two new drama pilots for the 2018-19 TV season, TVLine has learned: clairvoyant crime drama In Between Lives, and an untitled medical drama set at Manhattan’s famous Bellevue Hospital.

In Between Lives, created by Moira Kirland (Madam Secretary, Hawaii Five-0), centers on a clairvoyant young woman who uses her paranormal gifts to help an LAPD detective and an ex-FBI agent solve their toughest cases. She also ends up helping the dead resolve issues they couldn’t resolve before they died. Harry Potter producer David Heyman is an executive producer, along with former studio executive Nancy Cotton.

The untitled Bellevue hospital drama is based on a memoir by Dr. Eric Manheimer, who serves as a producer, and chronicles the wide range of cases that are treated under Bellevue’s roof. The pilot for the “character-driven medical drama” — written by David Schulner (Emerald City, Do No Harm) — introduces us to the hospital’s new director, “whose maverick approach disrupts the status quo while always prioritizing patient care,” per the network’s official description.