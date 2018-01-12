Ratings: Chicago Fire Hits Lows, Fox's The Four Drops 25% in Week 2

Chicago Fire done got Tonya Harding’d.

Airing against the back half of a decently-rated ABC special about the infamous ice queen, NBC’s firefighter drama drew 5.2 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating, slipping 13 percent and two tenths to mark series lows.

Among NBC’s Thursday sitcom slate, Superstore (3.9 mil/1.1), The Good Place (3.1 mil/1.0) and Great News (2.4 mil/0.6) all held steady, while Will & Grace (4.1 mil/1.1) slipped 16 and 21 percent to a second consecutive week of season lows.

Elsewhere….

CBS | Big Bang (15.7 mil/3.0), Young Sheldon (14 mil/2.5), Mom (9.5 mil/1.6) and Life in Pieces (7.1 mil/1.2) each dipped just a bit from last week’s boffo numbers. S.W.A.T. (6.3 mil/1.1) remained steady.

ABC | Leading out of a Child Support rerun (3.5 mil/0.7), the aforementioned Truth & Lies: The Tonya Harding Story did 6.6 mil and a 1.5, winning its two-hour time period in the demo and giving ABC its best Thursdays-at-10 numbers in a year.

FOX | The Four: Extraneous and Ostensibly ‘Exciting’ Subhead (3.1 mil/0.9) slipped 18 and 25 percent from its premiere.

THE CW | Coverage of the Critics Choice Awards drew 1.27 mil and a 0.3.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.