TVLine Items: Free Mrs. Maisel, Funny Gal Joins The Good Doctor and More

Amazon is celebrating The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s two Golden Globe awards by making the series available to stream for free this weekend, our sister site Variety reports.

The episodes can be viewed at no cost beginning this Friday, Jan. 12 at 12:01 am local time until Monday, Jan. 15 at 11:59 pm local time.

* Fiona Gubelmann (Wilfred) will recur during Season 1 of The Good Doctor, with the option to become a series regular in the second season, our sister site Deadline reports. The actress will play Morgan, a charming, funny new resident who is also quite cutthroat.

* Emmy-winning comedy vet Brad Garrett (Everybody Loves Raymond) will appear in a season-long arc on Showtime’s I’m Dying Up Here as a comedy legend who arrives at Goldie’s to drop wisdom on the club’s comics. Season 2 premieres Sunday, May 6 at 10/9c.

* HBO’s Last Week Tonight With John Oliver kicks off Season 5 on Sunday, Feb. 18.

* Game Show Network will air the documentary special Cover Story: Meghan Markle — The Prince and the Game Show Model on Sunday, Jan. 21 at 7 pm. A marathon of the actress’ Deal or No Deal episodes airs before the program, from 9 am to 3 pm.

* The Late Show With Stephen Colbert will broadcast a live installment following President Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday, Jan. 30, per Deadline.

* AT&T Audience Network’s original drama series Condor, starring Max Irons (The White Queen) and William Hurt (Humans), will premiere Wednesday, June 6 at 10 pm.