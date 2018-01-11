Could the September 11th terrorist attacks have been prevented? That’s a provocative question that Hulu’s new drama The Looming Tower dives into without flinching.

The scripted docudrama, which premieres Wednesday, Feb. 28 on the streaming service, chronicles the FBI and CIA’s efforts to hunt down Osama bin Laden and al-Qaeda in the years leading up to 9/11 — and the errors they made along the way. In the new trailer above, when Peter Sarsgaard’s CIA analyst is told there’s “too much risk” to aggressively going after al-Qaeda, he comes back with: “Someday, this administration will be remembered for the risks it didn’t take.”

Emmy winner Jeff Daniels (The Newsroom) stars as FBI agent John O’Neil, who angrily points out that the bureau has only eight Arabic speakers out of 10,000 agents: “That’s how seriously our government takes this threat.” We see infighting between the FBI and CIA, and a number of high-ranking officials downplaying the threat of al-Qaeda, including Alec Baldwin as CIA director George Tenet, who urges Sarsgaard’s character to “use the chain of command. It exists for a reason.”

As we can see from the bloody carnage left by al-Qaeda’s bombings of African embassies, though, that threat was clearly underestimated. Later, we see Fargo‘s Michael Stuhlbarg as counter-terrorism expert Richard Clarke, testifying before Congress and telling the American people, “Your government failed you.”

