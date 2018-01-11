Samantha Bee's Full Frontal Renewed for Two Seasons at TBS

Bad news for POTUS Trump: Samantha Bee’s not going anywhere.

TBS has renewed the liberal firebrand’s late-night satire Full Frontal with Samantha Bee for not one but two more seasons. The pickup ensures that Bee will be around at least through 2019.

“We were fortunate to start our show in an election year, and I’m so grateful TBS has picked us up for two more seasons which will see us through the 2018 midterms and bring us into the 2020 election season,” said Bee in a statement. “It’s promising to be a real s— show and I am counting on our viewers to coax me out of my panic bunker and get us through it.”

TBS on Thursday also announced it has ordered a second seasons of Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker’s Wild and the rap-battle competition Drop the Mic. Additionally, American Dad has been renewed for two more seasons (through Season 15). Lastly, the network set an April 3 launch date for its new Tracy Morgan-fronted comedy The Last O.G.