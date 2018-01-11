Ratings: The X-Files and 9-1-1 Slip; Modern Family No. 200 Tops Night

ABC’s Modern Family milestone led Wednesday night in the demo, as Fox’s 9-1-1 dialed it down in Week 2.

The X-Files drew 3.9 million total viewers and a 1.0 demo rating, dropping 25 and 23 percent from its Season 11 opener; 9-1-1 led out of that with 5.5 mil and a 1.5, down 19 and 16 percent from its solid launch.

Over on ABC, The Goldbergs (6 mil/1.5) and Speechless (4.4 mil/1.1) were steady, while Modern Family Episode 200 (5.8 mil/1.6), American Housewife (4.2 mil/1.2) and Match Game (3.3 mil/0.8) each dipped a tenth.

Elsewhere….

CBS | The Amazing Race (6.9 mil/1.4) slipped two tenths in the demo, SEAL Team (6.1 mil/0.9) was steady and Criminal Minds (5.7 mil/1.0) ticked up.

NBC | The Blacklist (6.1 mil/1.0) drew a best-since-premiere audience while steady in the demo. SVU (6.1 mil/1.3) and Chicago PD (6.8 mil/1.3) each dipped a tenth.

THE CW | The Howie Mandel Stand-Up Gala did 1/2 mil/0.3.

