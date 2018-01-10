Supergirl Assembles the Legion of Super-Heroes in Action-Packed Trailer

No one, ahem, rings in the new year quite like Supergirl.

A new trailer for the CW drama’s winter premiere (Jan. 15, 8/7c) offers a first look at the Legion of Super-Heroes — Mon-El (Chris Wood), Saturn Girl (Amy Jackson) and Brainiac 5 (Jesse Rath) — in action as the trio attempts to rescue Kara from what Winn calls a “mind prison.”

Meanwhile, Reign continues wreaking havoc on National City, paying an extra-special visit to CatCo HQ. As you can imagine, new lovebirds James and Lena are less than thrilled to make her acquaintance.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.