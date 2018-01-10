Silicon Valley Season 5 Gets March Premiere Date — Watch Teaser

Silicon Valley‘s finest — most of them, anyway — will return to HBO this spring.

The tech comedy, which no longer counts T.J. Miller as one of its cast members, will kick off its fifth season on Sunday, March 25 at 10/9c, HBO announced on Wednesday.

Barry, HBO’s new dark comedy about a hitman (Bill Hader) going through a career crisis, will premiere immediately afterwards.

This is also a rare instance in which Silicon Valley isn’t airing alongside Veep, whose production was put on hold following the announcement of star Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ battle with breast cancer.

