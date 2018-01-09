This Is Us Cast Joins Tonight Show's Post-Super Bowl LII Special

All five members of the Pearson family will come together on Sunday, Feb. 4 to celebrate Super Bowl LII — even if it requires breaking the rules of time and space.

The stars of This Is Us — Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley — will appear in a post-Bowl episode of NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which will be broadcast from Minneapolis, Minn.

Also joining the star-studded event are Justin Timberlake — aka this year’s halftime show performer — and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Filmed at Minneapolis’ Orpheum Theatre, the show will be preceded by a new episode of This Is Us, as well as the late local news.