The Mick Sneak Peek: The Ladies' Acid Trip Turns Into a Full-On Acid Quest

Not that there’s such a thing as a good acid trip, but The Mick is about to send two of its most valuable players on a very bad one.

Tonight’s episode of the Fox comedy (9:30/8:30c) finds Mickey and Sabrina dropping acid on the day of Sabrina’s interview at Yale, where she believes she’s already a shoe-in. Mickey does her best to save Sabrina from self-sabotaging, but when has she ever managed to do that successfully?

Meanwhile, when Alba’s cousin pays her a surprise visit, she has to pretend to be a maid again — to avoid being disowned. (It’s complicated.)

Hit PLAY on TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek of the episode, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.