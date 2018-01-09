Video: Fosters Cast Teases Relationship 'Bumps,' Mariana's Many Love Interests

The Fosters is going all in on boys, tears and potential heartbreak for its final episodes, beginning with Tuesday’s Season 5B premiere (Freeform, 8/7c).

In the exclusive video above, the cast of the family drama — which will wrap its run this summer before launching a spinoff — preview the “big and dramatic” developments in store for the clan. “Mariana is dealing with the school going private, but also boys, as usual,” star Teri Polo shares with a smile. And she’s not exaggerating when it comes to her TV daughter’s busy love life. The teen “has a new crush, and some old, past flings that are back,” her portrayer Cierra Ramirez teases as the video cuts to scenes of Wyatt, Logan and Mat.

Other highlights from the sneak peek:

* There’s a tearful moment for Stef, as she clutches one of her kids.

* Callie’s got her mind on art school as graduation nears.

* Brandon confides in Lena about his girlfriend Grace’s leukemia.

* Jesus goes back to school after his traumatic brain injury.

* Jude and Noah hit “some bumps” in what’s “becoming a very serious relationship.”

Press PLAY above to watch the cast talk up Season 5B, then hit the comments with your thoughts!