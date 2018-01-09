Stana Katic's Absentia Gets U.S. Premiere Date on Amazon

Stana Katic’s Castle follow-up, Absentia, will make its Stateside debut on Friday, Feb. 2, Amazon has announced. All 10 episodes will be released at once. Absentia Season 1 Photos Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

A production of Sony Pictures Television’s AXN, the series’ global roll-out began in late September.

Created by Gaia Violo and Matt Cirulnick, Absentia centers on Katic’s Emily Byrne, an FBI agent who, while hunting one of Boston’s most notorious serial killers, disappears without a trace and is declared dead. Six years later, Emily is found in a cabin in the woods, barely alive and with no memory of the years she was missing. Returning home to learn her husband (Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce‘s Patrick Heusinger) has remarried and her son (Patrick McCauley) is being raised by another woman (Downton Abbey‘s Cara Theobold), she soon finds herself implicated in a new series of murders.

The series’ ensemble cast also includes Angel Bonanni (Shots Fired), Richard Brake (Ray Donovan), Neil Jackson (Sleepy Hollow), Ralph Ineson (Game of Thrones), Paul Freeman (Da Vinci’s Demons) and Bruno Bichir (The Bridge).