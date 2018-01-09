PaleyFest 2018 Adds Supernatural, Handmaid's Tale, Big Bang and More

The Winchesters are headed back to PaleyFest.

Supernatural — which was previously fêted at the annual television event in 2006 and 2011 — will return for this year’s festivities, taking place March 16-25 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Also on tap are panels for The Big Bang Theory and its prequel Young Sheldon, Riverdale, The Orville and The Handmaid’s Tale, among others. They join previously announced honorees Stranger Things, Will & Grace and The Good Doctor.

A conversation with legendary singer/actress Barbra Streisand, accompanied by clips from her television work and specials, will kick off PaleyFest 2018.

The full lineup is below. Panelists will be announced at a later date.

March 16: Icon Tribute to Barbra Streisand (7:30 pm)

March 17: Fox’s The Orville (2 pm)

March 17: NBC’s Will & Grace (7 pm)

March 18: Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale (2 pm)

March 18: HBO’s Silicon Valley (7 pm)

March 20: CW’s Supernatural (6:45 pm)

March 21: CBS’ The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon (7:30 pm)

March 22: ABC’s The Good Doctor (7:30 pm)

March 24: CBS’ Mom (2 pm)

March 24: OWN’s Queen Sugar (7 pm)

March 25: CW’s Riverdale (2 pm)

March 25: Netflix’s Stranger Things (7 pm)

Ticket information can be found at paleyfest.org.