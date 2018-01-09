TVLine Items: LA to Vegas Gets More Episodes, FX's Trust Trailer and More

Fox has booked some more flights from LA to Vegas.

The network has ordered three additional episodes of the freshman airline comedy, bringing the show’s Season 1 total to 15, per The Hollywood Reporter.

LA to Vegas airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Fox.

* FX has unveiled a trailer for its upcoming Getty family drama Trust, which begins with the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III (Clique‘s Harris Dickinson), an heir to the clan’s oil fortune. The series premieres Sunday, March 25 at 10 pm.

* NBC has ordered a pilot for the drama The Village, about the residents of a Manhattan apartment building who find that the more their lives intertwine, the more complex their connections with each other become. The project hails from executive producer Mike Daniels (Shades of Blue, Sons of Anarchy).

* ABC has renewed the talent competition series The Gong Show for Season 2.

* Floribama Shore has been renewed for a 20-episode second season, airing this summer on MTV.

* Amazon has released a trailer for the return of The Tick Season 1 on Friday, Feb. 23: