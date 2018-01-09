New Krypton Trailer Reveals Adam Strange's Mission — To Save [Spoiler]!

In the continued absence of an actual pilot screener, a new trailer for Syfy’s Krypton (premiering Wednesday, March 21, time slot TBA) at least sheds some light on the specific involvement of the DC Comics character Adam Strange.

As revealed in the trailer above, Adam Strange (played by Melrose Place‘s Shaun Sipos) travels from modern-day Detroit to Krypton of the distant past, to deliver a warning to Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe), the man who will be Kal-El’s Superman’s grandfather. Press play to learn his mission, and more.

Appearing at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Tuesday, Krypton‘s executive producers (DC Entertainment CCO Geoff Johns included) explained the choice of Adam Strange as time-traveling messenger (it has to do with his Zeta-Beam technology), as well as teased the series’ own eventual version of Doomsday, with whom it has free reign to play, being so detached from broadcast-TV’s DCTV universe.

Penned by David S. Goyer (Man of Steel) and Ian Goldberg (Once Upon a Time) and set two generations before the destruction of Superman’s home planet, Krypton follows Seg-El, the legendary Man of Steel’s grandfather, as he is faced with a life and death conflict – save his home planet or let it be destroyed in order to restore the fate of his future grandson.