Supergirl Photos: Will Sparks Fly When Kara Meets Brainiac 5?

Could we be looking at the beginning of Supergirl‘s next great romance?

In addition to sharing a first look at Mon-El in full Legion of Super-Heroes attire, The CW on Monday also released photos from the show’s Jan. 15 return (8/7c), which brings Kara face-to-face with Brainiac 5 (played by Defiance‘s Jesse Rath). The alien is recruited by the other Legion members to probe Kara’s mind and help her recover from her less-than-successful battle against Reign.

As for that whole “romance” thing we mentioned earlier, Brainiac 5 has proven himself to be more than just a colleague of Supergirl’s in DC Comics lore. Additionally, (former) co-showrunner Andrew Kreisberg told TVLine that “someone down the road will like Kara a lot,” providing even more fuel for speculation.

This new batch of photos also offers a first look at Amy Jackson (aka Mon-El’s wife Imra) in her Saturn Girl costume.

