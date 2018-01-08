TV Vet Donnelly Rhodes, of Battlestar Galactica and Soap, Dead at 80

Donnelly Rhodes, whose myriad TV credits included Battlestar Galactica and Soap, died on Monday at the Baillie House Hospice in Maple Ridge, B.C. after a battle with cancer, CTV reports. He was 80.

Rhodes’ TV career began in the 1960s with appearances on series such as Bonanza, Wagon Train and Mission Impossible. His first major role came with ABC’s groundbreaking Soap, where he played Dutch for several seasons. He then recurred on the CBS sitcom Report to Murphy, ABC’s Hill Street Blues and NBC’s Double Trouble before starring on Canada’s Danger Bay.

On Da Vinci’s Inquest Rhdoes played Det. Leo Shannon, before he joined Battlestar as Doc Cottle. Most recently, he guested on last year’s Arrowverse crossover, playing Agent Smith.

“He was a lovely man and I so enjoyed writing for him,” BSG EP Ronald D. Moore shared on Twitter. “He will be missed.”