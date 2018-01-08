American Idol Revival's Twice-a-Week ABC Schedule Confirmed

The American Idol revival will start off airing two nights a week, ABC officially confirmed in a midseason schedule released at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

As previously announced, the revived singing competition will premiere Sunday, March 11, airing from 8 to 10 pm ET, where it will lead into Deception (a new drama in which a master illusionist helps the NYPD solve crimes).

Idol will also air Mondays from 8 to 10 pm, for seven weeks starting March 12. On April 30, Dancing With the Stars‘ All-Athletes Edition takes over the two-hour Monday block, while Idol will continue to air on Sundays.

Helping to steer America’s vote for the next singing sensation will be Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, while Ryan Seacrest will reprise his role as host.