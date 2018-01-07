The 100, iZombie Finally Get CW Return Dates; Dynasty Banished to Friday

The CW — in addition to setting The Originals‘ final season premiere date — has announced the rest of its midseason slate, which includes the returns of The 100 and iZombie, the delivering of a Life Sentence and a new night for Dynasty.

First up is iZombie, which returns for Season 4 on Monday, Feb. 26 at 9/8c, where it will lead out of Legends of Tomorrow (which is replacing Supergirl for a bit).

As of Wednesday, March 7, Riverdale will be followed at 9 pm by the new dramedy Life Sentence, starring Pretty Little Liars‘ Lucy Hale. As a result, Dynasty will be left to fend for itself, leading off Fridays starting March 9. (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Season 3 concludes on Friday, Feb. 16.)

The 100 launches Season 5 on Tuesday, April 24 at 9 pm — the week after Black Lightning wraps its freshman run.

And to repeat: Also revealed on Sunday was a return date for The Originals — Friday, April 20 at 9 pm — which kicks off its farewell run one week after Jane the Virgin airs its Season 4 finale.

