Ratings: Ten Days Rises With Finale, Falcons/Rams Dominates Saturday

Ten Days in the Valley with its final two episodes on Saturday night drew 2.6 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, followed by 2.2 mil/0.4.

That marks an improvement on the ABC drama’s previous Saturday average (1.48 mil/0.24) to a level on par with its first four, Sunday airings (which averaged 2.7 mil/0.44).

Leading into the freshman drama’s double pump was a Good Doctor rerun, which did 4.4 mil and a 0.9.

Dominating Saturday primetime was NBC’s broadcast of the Falcons/Rams NFL playoff game, which drew 19.6 million total viewers and a 6.0 demo rating.