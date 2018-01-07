Rosario Dawson Joins Jane the Virgin for Multi-Episode Arc In Season 4

Here’s some Marvel-ous casting news: Daredevil‘s Rosario Dawson is set to recur on Jane the Virgin, The CW announced Sunday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

Dawson is slated to appear in multiple episodes during the back half of Season 4. No further details about her arc (or who she might be playing) are known at this time.

Prior to joining Daredevil as Claire Temple, Dawson’s resume consisted mainly of film credits, including the Sin City franchise and Josie and the Pussycats. She has since crossed over to nearly all of Netflix’s fellow Marvel series, including Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist and The Defenders.

Jane the Virgin returns from its holiday hiatus on Friday, Jan. 26, with its remaining 10 episodes running largely uninterrupted through the Season 4 finale on Friday, April 13.

Your thoughts on Dawson’s casting? Any guesses as to whom she might be playing?