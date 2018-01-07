Golden Globes Carpet: Caitriona Balfe, Kerry Washington and More TV Stars Wear Black to Support #TimesUp

They saw a red carpet and they wanted to paint it black.

Some of the biggest names in Hollywood on Sunday chose to walk the 75th Golden Globes red carpet in all (or mostly) black to show their solidarity with the Time’s Up movement, which aims to bring awareness — and ultimately a solution — to sexual harassment problems in the workplace, both in the entertainment industry and across all fields.

Among those who chose to show their support were some TVLine staples, including Outlander‘s Caitriona Balfe, 13 Reasons Why‘s Katherine Langford, and This Is Us‘ Mandy Moore and Chrissy Metz.

The movement aimed to raise $16 million for its Legal Defense Fund, which will “provide subsidized legal support to women and men who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace and while in pursuit of their careers,” according to Time’s Up’s GoFundMe page.

