Golden Globes 2018: The Best, Worst, Weirdest and Funniest Moments

The Golden Globes turned 75 on Sunday, and the theme for their birthday party was “social justice.”

With nearly every attendee wearing black to raise awareness of sexual harassment and assault, the 75th Globes were an impassioned affair, punctuated with fiery acceptance speeches and jabs at the men in the audience. (How do you make Natalie Portman more impressive? Give her a microphone and no script.) Golden Globes 2018: Best and Worst Moments Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

But the three-hour broadcast also had some levity, and we’ve distilled the kudos-fest into 14 moments that either wowed us (Oprah’s speech, of course) or had us shaking our heads (the dismal pronunciation of Saoirse Ronan’s name).

