Young Sheldon Renewed for Season 2

This one’s a no-brainer: CBS has already renewed Young Sheldon for Season 2.

The early pickup comes just 10 episodes into the Big Bang Theory prequel’s freshman run. It currently stands as TV’s No. 1 new comedy (and second overall) and ranks third among all scripted series in the demo (only behind Bang and This Is Us).

“Young Sheldon has made a huge impact on our schedule in the short time it’s been on the air,” Kelly Kahl, President of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. “While the show’s DNA is clearly rooted in The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon has staked out its own place in the TV universe with a unique creative tone, brilliant writing and a gifted multi-generational cast. We can’t wait to see [executive producers Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak]’s vision for how the Cooper family deals with Sheldon growing a year older… and smarter.”

Young Sheldon airs Thursdays at 8:30/7:30c, leading out of Big Bang (which was previously renewed through Season 12).