Roseanne Season 10 Photos: Jackie's a Nasty Woman, Two Beckys and More

Jackie gets political and the two Beckys unite in newly released photos from ABC’s Roseanne revival.

All told, the network has released nearly a dozen pics from Season 10 (premiering Tuesday, March 27 at 8/7c; watch teaser), including our first glimpse of Lecy Goranson and her successor Sarah Chalke in a shared scene. As previously reported, Goranson will reprise the role she originated, while Chalke will play a new character by the name of Andrea who hires Becky to be her surrogate.

Subsequent photos feature Jackie donning a “Nasty Woman” T-shirt, as well as our first official look at D.J.’s daughter Mary. And for those of you who were worried, the chicken shirt is indeed making a comeback, as evidenced in one of the many stills featuring Roseanne and a very-much-alive Dan. (Confused? Everything you need to know about the upcoming episodes can be found here.)

Peruse the attached gallery (which also includes official cast portraits), then tell us if you’re more or less excited about the Roseanne revival after seeing these photos.