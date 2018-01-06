Leighton Meester goes on a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad date with Fred Armisen in Sunday’s The Last Man on Earth (Fox, 9:30/8:30c). Think we’re exaggerating? Feast your eyes on TVLine’s exclusive first look below, which finds the Gossip Girl alum wincing as her suitor details the biggest, most “voluminous” boil his doctor had ever seen.

The dreadful dinner for two goes down in a very special episode focused on Armisen’s Karl, who we first saw holed up in an abandoned prison in the fall finale. In the pre-apocalyptic flashback, Meester’s Zoe realizes she’s had enough after Karl suggests they recreate one of cinema’s most erotic moments.

Standalone episodes focused on a single character have become something of a tradition for Last Man. After a well-received Season 2 outing focused on Jason Sudeikis’ Mike Miller, the third season devoted an entire half-hour to Kristen Wiig’s Pamela Britton.

Press PLAY on the following video to watch the nightmarish date unfold, then hit the comments with your theories about Karl.