Family Guy Sneak Peek: Brian Falls Head Over Paws for Amanda Seyfried

Brian Griffin’s new girlfriend is a total dog — and we couldn’t be happier for him.

Following a string of unsuccessful attempts at romancing human women — most recently his co-worker at a suicide hotline, voiced by Kristen Bell — Brian is finding romance with one of his own species on Sunday’s Family Guy (Fox, 9/8c).

TVLine’s exclusive clip from the episode finds Brian encountering a lovely lady dog named Ellie (voiced by guest star Amanda Seyfried) with whom he immediately forms a connection. Honestly, I haven’t seen this much chemistry between Brian and another dog since his tryst with Seabreeze back in Season 3.

Hit PLAY on the video above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.